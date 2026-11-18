Nearly a year ago, I arrived in Mexico after leading our operations in Miami, with a very clear mission: to continue making Google the best partner for every entrepreneur, business, institution, and person looking to grow here. I knew I was joining a vibrant ecosystem, but reality far exceeded every expectation. In this time, I’ve discovered a country that refuses to be a bystander to the future; Mexico challenges it, embraces it with remarkable speed, and, above all, builds it with its own hands.

Going from promise to everyday action

For years, we spoke about artificial intelligence as a scientific marvel or an assistant capable of answering questions. Today, however, we are witnessing a fundamental turning point: AI has evolved from providing answers to taking concrete action. It’s no longer just about drafting an email or summarizing a document; it’s about intelligent agents solving complex, multi-step tasks, freeing up valuable time for what truly matters.

And when innovation lands in the real world, results are measured in tangible growth. In our latest Economic Impact Report, we confirmed that Google’s tools contributed over 382 billion Mexican pesos in economic activity across Mexico in 2025. Put into perspective, that’s more than 1 billion pesos flowing through local businesses every single day. Behind that number are the real stories that inspire us: for every peso a business invests in Google Ads, it earns an average of eight pesos in commercial return. Whether it’s the neighborhood fonda managing reservations seamlessly or a company modernizing its operations in the cloud, technology only carries real value when it creates shared prosperity.

Solving the challenges that matter together

At Google for Mexico 2026, we reaffirmed that this potential goes far beyond business. For example, it can help us tackle urgent challenges like climate change and hurricane seasons. Google’s cutting-edge science can provide weather prediction hour by hour, and with up to 15 days in advance. We put that technology to work, partnering closely with the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) and the National Meteorological Service to support the forecast for extreme weather events and deliver more precise real-time alerts directly to people’s phones.

At the same time, access must never be a luxury. That’s why we are launching the Gemini app for lower memory Android devices in Mexico, redesigned to run smoothly on phones with as little as 2 GB of RAM. Millions of students and local business owners now have access to guided tutoring, voice interaction, and creative assistance in the palm of their hands. And because the future belongs to the next generation, Google.org contributed with $1.65 million in funding to UNICEF to support digital literacy and online safety programmes for children and adolescents across Latin America. In Mexico, UNICEF will use this support to reach more than 300,000 parents, caregivers, teachers and students with practical tools to help prevent and identify online risks early.

Building from Mexico for the world

Coming soon, we will open our new offices in Mexico City, bringing more than a thousand Googlers together under one roof. Among them are world-class Mexican software engineers already developing global products like Google Chrome.

Mexico no longer just uses technology; it creates it, transforms it, and projects it to the world. Being part of this journey is an immense privilege. Let’s keep building a future where technology is, above all, a bridge so that no one is left behind.