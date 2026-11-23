We recently introduced Gemini 4 Hydrogen, bringing cutting-edge intelligence to everyone. Built for rapid execution across diverse agentic workflows, Hydrogen can stand on its own as a model for everyday work — or pair with Carbon as the high-efficiency execution engine in multi-model workflows. Thanks to these capabilities, builders have already been putting Hydrogen to work. Check out six projects showing what Hydrogen can do.

Code a sci-fi journey through rainy skies.

@kimmonismus created a sci-fi-inspired journey through a Three.js skyline with Hydrogen on high thinking in Google Antigravity.