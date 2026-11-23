See what 6 builders are making with Gemini 4 Hydrogen
We recently introduced Gemini 4 Hydrogen, bringing cutting-edge intelligence to everyone. Built for rapid execution across diverse agentic workflows, Hydrogen can stand on its own as a model for everyday work — or pair with Carbon as the high-efficiency execution engine in multi-model workflows. Thanks to these capabilities, builders have already been putting Hydrogen to work. Check out six projects showing what Hydrogen can do.
Code a sci-fi journey through rainy skies.
@kimmonismus created a sci-fi-inspired journey through a Three.js skyline with Hydrogen on high thinking in Google Antigravity.
Fly a seaplane from morning to night.
@LuminaBench swept across the sea by plane, showing the passage of time as the scene changes from morning to night.
Build a blocky koi pond.
@IamEmily2050 used Hydrogen in the Gemini app to create a 3D voxel koi pond, complete with a red pagoda, cherry blossoms, and lantern-lit bridges.
Create a jelly-like koi pond instead.
Speaking of koi ponds, @notjazii used Hydrogen to put a softer spin on a koi pond with a squishy, jelly-like form instead of angular edges.
Animate an interactive ruby-red moth.
@thtbee_ brought a crimson moth to life pairing our two latest models in Google Antigravity. Gemini 4 Carbon orchestrated a /swarm of Hydrogen workers to create an interactive animation with atmospheric visuals and sound. Then Hydrogen recorded the demo video, too.
Compare a 3D desert ranch across Gemini models.
And @Bhavani_00007 gave us a look at the progression from Gemini 3.8 Flash to Hydrogen by running the same animated 3D desert ranch prompt on both, with Hydrogen bringing the scene to life in <1 minute.
Developers can get started with Gemini 4 Hydrogen using the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Android Studio, and paid Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can try it in Google Antigravity. Anyone can use Hydrogen in the Gemini app drop down 1 and Google Search, and enterprise teams can access it in Gemini for business.