New Google AdMob AI tools help app creators build, fix, and grow faster
Building a successful mobile app means balancing a great user experience with ads monetization. But manually managing ad setups, fixing integration errors, and auditing brand safety pulls your team’s focus away from building. To help you simplify operations and accelerate your productivity, we’re introducing new AI tools for AdMob, Ask AdMob, agent skills and an MCP server. These new tools, built with Google AI, can help you earn more revenue and build your app business faster.
Fine-tune your monetization with Ask AdMob
Ask AdMob, a conversational agent built with Gemini, will live directly in your AdMob account. Trained on AdMob monetization best practices, it can help fix issues, find revenue opportunities, and protect your brand safety like an AdMob product expert. Here are a few examples of what Ask AdMob can do for you.
Find and fix setup issues, skipping the manual guesswork: The troubleshooting hub will help you spot setup anomalies and SDK integration issues. Ask AdMob has visibility into how ads are loading in your app so it can highlight recommendations to resolve issues impacting your revenue.
Identify new revenue opportunities: Ask AdMob uses peer benchmarks to recommend high-value SDK bidders with predicted revenue uplifts to add to your setup and help optimize your mediation groups. For example, Ask AdMob will automatically check your third-party network configuration to catch costly typos and floor price discrepancies before they impact your yield.
- Create effective brand safety rules with natural language: Instead of manually managing blocklists, you can configure custom brand safety rules using simple, natural-language prompts in your AdMob UI.
We’ll begin testing these capabilities over the next few months and continue evolving Ask AdMob with more advanced features to take action on your behalf later next year. As always, you remain in control, reviewing and approving every recommendation before it’s applied.
Manage ad setups directly with your AI agent
Previously, setting up ad placements meant clicking through web dashboards, copying and pasting ad unit IDs, and managing ad configuration files outside your codebase. With AdMob agent skills and an upcoming MCP server, we’re giving you the tools to enable your preferred AI agent to build, edit, and validate ad code for your app.
AdMob agent skills give your AI agent pre-built, tested playbooks to implement coding tasks like, migrating to the Google Mobile Ads Next-Gen SDK, validating your SDK implementation, and implementing new ad formats in your app. Find these skills and more on our developer site.
While agent skills can help you implement tasks today, we’re also working on an AdMob MCP server to connect your developer environments directly with AdMob. Soon your AI agent will be able to read account data, write new ad units, and manage mediation settings. All you have to do is review and approve the updates before you push them to production. This is in early testing and will be expanding to more developers early next year.
Prepare your business for a more agentic 2027
Throughout 2027, we’ll introduce a much broader and more advanced wave of AI tools for app developers — expanding both in-product and AI agent capabilities. These tools will handle more of the routine operational workload so you can focus on what matters most: your product, your users, and your business.