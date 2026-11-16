AdMob agent skills give your AI agent pre-built, tested playbooks to implement coding tasks like, migrating to the Google Mobile Ads Next-Gen SDK, validating your SDK implementation, and implementing new ad formats in your app. Find these skills and more on our developer site.

While agent skills can help you implement tasks today, we’re also working on an AdMob MCP server to connect your developer environments directly with AdMob. Soon your AI agent will be able to read account data, write new ad units, and manage mediation settings. All you have to do is review and approve the updates before you push them to production. This is in early testing and will be expanding to more developers early next year.

Prepare your business for a more agentic 2027

Throughout 2027, we’ll introduce a much broader and more advanced wave of AI tools for app developers — expanding both in-product and AI agent capabilities. These tools will handle more of the routine operational workload so you can focus on what matters most: your product, your users, and your business.