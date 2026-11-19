In an era of rapid AI innovation, experimentation can serve as a strategic compass. In the latest episode of Ads Decoded, Ads Product Liaison Ginny Marvin sits down with product leads Sagar Shah and Al Nevarez to explore how A/B testing validates AI Max features, budget shifts, and Smart Bidding strategies.

Three key rules to guide your testing:

Start with templated setups: Pre-built templates isolate single variables, split traffic 50/50, and minimize setup errors for cleaner data.

Pre-built templates isolate single variables, split traffic 50/50, and minimize setup errors for cleaner data. Focus on business outcomes: Measure qualified conversions rather than shallow proxies, and give tests four to six weeks to account for conversion lag.

Measure qualified conversions rather than shallow proxies, and give tests four to six weeks to account for conversion lag. Match confidence to decision scope: An 80% confidence interval works well for directional tweaks. Reserve 95% certainty for major structural overhauls.

Explore the Experiments tab in Google Ads, test with confidence, and let data prove the value before scaling.

Listen here.