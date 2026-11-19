Build strategic A/B tests to grow your ad performance.
In an era of rapid AI innovation, experimentation can serve as a strategic compass. In the latest episode of Ads Decoded, Ads Product Liaison Ginny Marvin sits down with product leads Sagar Shah and Al Nevarez to explore how A/B testing validates AI Max features, budget shifts, and Smart Bidding strategies.
Three key rules to guide your testing:
- Start with templated setups: Pre-built templates isolate single variables, split traffic 50/50, and minimize setup errors for cleaner data.
- Focus on business outcomes: Measure qualified conversions rather than shallow proxies, and give tests four to six weeks to account for conversion lag.
- Match confidence to decision scope: An 80% confidence interval works well for directional tweaks. Reserve 95% certainty for major structural overhauls.
Explore the Experiments tab in Google Ads, test with confidence, and let data prove the value before scaling.
Listen here.