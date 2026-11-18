Demand Gen helps your brand find and convert high-value shoppers on YouTube. Transform your holiday campaigns into an interactive storefront with these Demand Gen solutions:

Activate product feeds to showcase catalog items directly on YouTube. Petco used product feeds with Demand Gen to drive a 6% lift in purchase intent, a 71% surge in store visits, and a 30% boost in overall Omni ROAS.

Speed up the path to purchase on YouTube with checkout links or Universal Commerce Protocol-enabled checkout.

Turn creator endorsements into high-performing ads with Creator partnerships boost. For example, Javvy Coffee drove 50% higher conversion rates by boosting creator content in its Demand Gen campaigns. And merchants like Shopee are using affiliate partnerships boost to amplify content from creators who already tag products in their marketplace, driving a 9x average ROI.

Use Smart Bidding (Target CPA or Target ROAS) with Seasonality Adjustments, newly available in Demand Gen campaigns, to factor in expected conversion rate increases during short promotions. This allows campaigns to bid competitively from day one and smoothly return to baseline afterward.

Visit the Demand Gen Drops Hub to learn more about the latest product updates.