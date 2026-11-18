Drive your best ROI reaching new holiday shoppers with November’s Google Marketing Platform Drop.
Drive your best omnichannel ROI this holiday shopping season with the latest Google Marketing Platform Drop. Here’s what’s new.
Expand your reach and audience
- Google Audiences in Spotify: Display & Video 360 buyers in the U.S. and India can now maximize the impact and resonance of video and audio ads across Spotify’s inventory.
- Programmatic Pinterest inventory: Advertisers in Display & Video 360 can now access premium video and display inventory alongside high-intent audiences from Pinterest.
- Vertical Video Unification: Unify your media investment to drive incremental results. With Vertical Video Unification, Ford Motors drove a 26% lift in unique reach and a 19% reduction in cost per unique user.
Win the holiday shopping season
- Search Ads 360 best practices: Check in the carousel below our formula “Fuel It, Power It, Maximize It” to learn how to capture your full potential demand with advanced bidding combinations.
- Loblaw integration: Reach Loblaw Advance™ audiences and prove sales across Canada's largest grocery retailer with closed-loop SKU-level measurement, now available in Google’s Commerce Media Suite in Display & Video 360 alongside Walmart, Costco, and other major retailers.
Discover more below.