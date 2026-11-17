AI is actively transforming the cybersecurity landscape and assisting defenders at scale. For example, we are using Gemini to automatically migrate C/C++ codebases to Rust and to autonomously discover and patch software vulnerabilities.

For the vast majority of people though, cybersecurity involves day-to-day decisions. This might be choosing between various two-factor authentication or passkey options, how best to adjust personal privacy preferences, or deciding if a message can be trusted. Our research shows that people are already turning to models like Gemini for help when making these decisions.

Today, we’re sharing highlights from our joint research with the University College London where we developed a benchmark on the quality of cybersecurity advice generated by AI. The full report, available here, will appear at NeurIPS 2026. Our findings show that models return high-quality advice for many day-to-day cybersecurity questions—matching 82% of the advice provided by experts for the same questions. However, 1 in 10 responses contain inaccurate advice that poses a cybersecurity risk. By publicly releasing our benchmark, we hope models become more helpful sources of cybersecurity advice.

What privacy, safety, and security help do people need?

We fine-tuned a Gemini model to sift through five years of posts from online support communities and identify any questions related to privacy, safety, or security. Out of 2 billion posts, our model isolated 4 million relevant questions. We automatically categorized these into 9 topics: requests for help around configuring account tools, privacy tools, security tools, or moderation tools; and requests for help related to active threats such as compromised accounts and devices, scams, data leakage concerns, platform access, or online harassment.

We find that people most commonly sought help for scams, asking questions like whether a job posting was legitimate or how to recover stolen funds. Other popular topics in the top 3 included account tooling questions, such as regaining access due to a forgotten password, or privacy tooling questions, such as managing VPNs and cookies.