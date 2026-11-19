The Challenge of Developing Browser-Use Agents

Many of the tasks that we train our agents to handle require them to navigate to well-known websites and perform actions on those sites like clicking through subpages, scrolling to locate information or typing into input fields. Consider a user prompt like: “Go to my youtube account and help me download the latest episode of the Made By Google podcast for my flight today”. Here, the user does not provide a specific URL; instead, the model infers the destination and formulates a plan to navigate to www.youtube.com.

This introduces a fundamental eval challenge. Training and evaluating agents requires executing thousands of read and write actions across hundreds of websites on a continuous basis. But, pointing an agent at the public web during testing can be both ineffective, since the web is constantly changing, and irresponsible, since agents can cause harm when given unfettered access. Rigorous evaluations must be safe, reliable and repeatable: side effects from one trajectory must never persist into the next, ensuring every test run starts from a clean, identical baseline.

To solve this, we built a hermetic ‘mirror dimension’ for our agents. This environment combines an isolated sandbox populated with realistic synthetic websites and a local interception proxy that preserves the realism of browsing the live web. To create a truly hermetic and high-fidelity environment we needed to solve several unique engineering challenges around network routing and site generation.