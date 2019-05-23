Skip to main content
The Keyword
Google Assistant

What’s for dinner? Order it with Google

May 23, 2019

min read

A
Anantica Singh
Senior Product Manager, Food Ordering
French fries, lettuce wraps, massaman curry, chicken wings, cupcakes—I could go on. When I was pregnant with my son last year, my cravings were completely overpowering. Lucky for me, I didn’t have to jump into the car and go to my favorite restaurants to get my fill—food delivery services saved my bacon on more occasions than I’d be comfortable admitting to the world.

Ever since then, I’ve counted myself as one of the millions of people who regularly order food for home delivery. Starting today, we’re making it even easier to get food delivered to your doorstep.

Find food and order faster
Now you can use Google Search, Maps or the Assistant to order food from services like DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice, and ChowNow, with Zuppler and others coming soon. Look out for the “Order Online” button in Search and Maps when you search for a restaurant or type of cuisine. For participating restaurants, you can make your selections with just a few taps, view delivery or pickup times, and check out with Google Pay.  

Let the Google Assistant handle dinner
To use the Assistant on your phone to get your food fix, simply say, “Hey Google, order food from [restaurant].” You can also quickly reorder your go-to meal with some of our delivery partners by saying, “Hey Google, reorder food from [restaurant].” The Assistant pulls up your past orders, and in just a few seconds, you can select your usual dish.

    Order food for delivery or pickup across Search, Maps and the Assistant in thousands of cities across the US.

    Select your food and check out in the Assistant with just a few taps.

    Ask your Google Assistant for help reordering your favorite meals when you’re on the go.

Now's the perfect time to let Google help with your cravings. So, what are we ordering tonight?

