4 reasons to set Chrome as your default browser on iOS

With iOS 14, you can now change your default browser (the browser that automatically opens links) to Chrome on your iPhone or iPad. If you already use Chrome on your computer, Chrome on iOS delivers the same familiar and easy-to-use experience, with a look and feel that’s right at home on your iPhone or iPad. Here are four reasons you should try it—including a couple of recently released features and some new ones coming soon.

When you’re signed in to your Google account you can sync Chrome across your phone, tablet or computer so your passwords, payment details, autofill information and bookmarks are automatically available on all of those devices. No need to take out your credit card or type in your address if you need to buy something while you’re on the go.

Chrome also makes switching between devices really easy. From the search bar of Chrome for desktop or the sharing menu of Chrome for iOS, you can send a tab to another signed-in device with just a click. If you find a recipe on your computer, you can easily pull up your recent tabs and open it up on your phone to check the ingredient list while you're out shopping.