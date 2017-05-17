500 million people using Google Photos, and three new ways to share

Shared Libraries will also be rolling out on Android, iOS and web in the coming weeks.

Photo Books

There’s something special about a printed photo album that brings you back to a moment from the past; whether it’s the first dance on your wedding day or all the family road trips you took over the years. But printing albums is hard work—you have to hunt across different devices and accounts, select the best from among the hundreds of shots, upload to a printing service, and arrange dozens of pages.

Now what used to take hours in front of a computer takes just a few minutes with Google Photos. Photo books are incredibly easy to make—even on your phone. They’re beautiful, high quality, with a clean and modern design. And thanks to our powerful search technology, your photos are already organized by the people, places, or things that matter. Once you select the photos, Google Photos will find the best shots for you—removing duplicates and poor quality images. All that’s left for you to do is make a few tweaks and place your order. Soon, we’ll even suggest photo books just for you, like your trip to the Grand Canyon, time with family during the holidays, your puppy, or even your kid’s artwork.