Over the past two years we’ve seen new ways AI can be applied, security researchers are taking the initiative and utilizing their expertise to employ new, AI-augmented workflows. To highlight just how much AI has changed the landscape of vulnerability reporting: we are now seeing 15x the number of duplicate reports than what we observed in 2023 and the average report text length has increased by 3x as AI agents are not only being used to discover vulnerabilities, but also to write reports.

As a result, we continue to adapt our VRP program to align with the ever changing security landscape; doing so includes assisting both researchers and agents become better bughunters. This blog post outlines in detail how we intend to achieve this goal.

Recap: Google’s disclosure philosophy and the Google & Alphabet VRP

Our pledge is to respond promptly when we receive a report and to fix the reported vulnerabilities in a sensible timeframe – and in exchange, we ask for a reasonable advance notice when reporters intend to publicly disclose a vulnerability they have discovered. In other words: We have always allowed for, and in many cases assisted with, coordinated disclosure of vulnerabilities reported to the Google & Alphabet VRP. Please read our stance on coordinated disclosure for full details on our approach.

The Chrome VRP & ChromeOS VRP have taken this philosophy one step further by publicly releasing all reported security vulnerabilities after an appropriate amount of time has passed.

What’s changing: Google & Alphabet VRP disclosure automatic change

Reports submitted after December 1st, 2026 and rewarded $10,000 or more by the Google & Alphabet VRP will be automatically disclosed on bughunters.google.com/report/reports .

Why are we making this change? As security researchers ourselves we highly value reviewing valid reports as it helps us form ideas for the future. This change will create insights that will assist researchers and agents, and ultimately help keep our users safe.

The exact criteria for automatic disclosure is:

Submitted on or after December 1st, 2026

Rewarded $10,000 or more by the Google & Alphabet VRP

A minimum of 30 days have passed since the report was fixed, and at least 7 days since the reward was issued and the researcher was notified

Not a part of a special event or grant which may feature unreleased products & features

For additional information, please see our rules page.

Preserving privacy

We understand that many security researchers do not want their name to be publicly associated with a dollar amount. To address this concern, we will give researchers the option to disclose anonymously as well as propose edits to their report before we disclose it (in addition to our privacy-preserving edits), allowing them to remove identifiers, cookies, and other potentially sensitive content.

Looking ahead: more human and AI assistance

The change outlined in this post is the first of a series of others we are making as we continue to see advancements in an AI-assisted VRP world. We intend to continue updating our rules, release additional tooling, and introduce other enhancements (including additional mirroring to GitHub) to help both agents and humans – all with the ultimate goal of keeping our users safe.

Keep watching bughunters.google.com and x.com/googlevrp for additional updates and disclosed reports starting in early 2027. We hope that other bug bounty programs in the industry will follow our example and pursue a similar disclosure policy for all rewarded reports. This way, we can combine forces to create more transparency around reporting and increase the learning opportunities for bughunters and agents alike, resulting in a more secure online world for everyone.