Your Google Assistant is getting better across devices, from Google Home to your phone

Conversational

Your Assistant is also continually getting better at having a natural conversation. Almost 70 percent of requests to the Assistant are expressed in natural language, not the typical keywords people type in a web search. And many requests are follow-ups that continue an ongoing conversation.



But conversations can take place in many different ways. Sometimes your Assistant should be the one to start it—so over the next few months, we’re bringing proactive notifications to Google Home. Additionally, a conversation might not always be spoken out loud. So we’re adding new ways to help you have a conversation with your Assistant that’s right for you and the moment.



Starting today, you can also type to your Google Assistant on phones. And for when you want to see what you’ve previously asked, we’ll also soon add history within your conversation.



And in the coming months, with Google Lens—a new way for computers to “see”—you’ll be able to learn more about things around you, and even take action based on your surroundings, while you’re in a conversation with your Assistant. If you see a marquee for your favorite band, you can hold up your Assistant, tap the Lens icon and get information on the band, tickets and more.

