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Our eighth generation TPUs: two chips for the agentic era
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Our eighth generation TPUs: two chips for the agentic era

The culmination of a decade of development, TPU 8t and TPU 8i are custom-engineered to power the next generation of supercomputing with efficiency and scale.

AminVahdatPortrait_May '24_v1
Amin Vahdat
SVP and Chief Technologist, AI and Infrastructure

General summary

Google is launching its eighth-generation Tensor Processor Units, featuring two specialized chips: the TPU 8t for massive model training and the TPU 8i for high-speed inference. These chips are purpose-built to handle the complex, iterative demands of AI agents while delivering significant gains in power efficiency and performance. You can request more information now to prepare for their general availability later this year.

Summaries were generated by Google AI. Generative AI is experimental.

Bullet points

  • Google’s new eighth generation TPUs, TPU 8t and 8i, power the next era of AI.
  • The TPU 8t is a training powerhouse built to speed up complex model development.
  • The TPU 8i specializes in low-latency inference to support fast, collaborative AI agents.
  • Both chips use custom hardware to deliver better performance and energy efficiency than before.
  • These new systems will be available later this year to help scale your AI workloads.

Summaries were generated by Google AI. Generative AI is experimental.

Basic explainer

Google just announced its eighth generation of custom AI chips, the TPU 8t and TPU 8i. These chips are built to handle the heavy lifting required for training massive AI models and running complex AI agents. By specializing each chip for either training or performance, Google makes AI faster and more energy-efficient. This new hardware helps developers build smarter tools that can reason and solve problems more effectively.

Summaries were generated by Google AI. Generative AI is experimental.

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Table of specs of Ironwood and TPU 8t
Table of specs of Irownood and TPU 8i

TPU 8i hierarchical Boardfly topology building up from a building block of four fully connected chips into a fully connected group of eight boards, with 36 of such groups fully connected into a TPU 8i pod

Graph of connected TPUs

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A cooling distribution unit
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