Today, in new research published on the cover of Science, Google Quantum AI demonstrated that contextuality — a quantum property scientists believe powers certain quantum algorithms — survives at scale on our quantum processor.

What gives quantum computers their unique power? While entanglement usually gets the spotlight, theory suggests that a deeper quantum property called contextuality may power certain quantum algorithms. In simple terms, contextuality means a system’s properties aren’t fixed in advance; what you measure depends on which other compatible measurements you make alongside it.

Until recently, this effect had mostly been shown in small systems of just a few particles. Our paper in Science now demonstrates this at scale on our quantum processor. Using it, our qubits won a well-known coordination game 98.3% of the time, beating the 88.9% classical limit, and outperformed constrained classical strategies in tasks spanning up to 105 qubits.

These tests also serve as a sensitive new method to catch subtle hardware errors, helping pave the way for real-world applications like chemistry and materials science. Read the full Google Research blog post to learn more.