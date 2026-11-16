Transform notes, research, and sources into interactive sites with Gemini Notebook.
Starting today, Gemini Notebook can turn your sources into interactive sites to help you quickly make sense of complex information.
To get started, simply type “make me a site” in your Gemini Notebook chat along with a description of what you want to build for work or study, such as:
- Visual explainers to help you prepare for exams, like an interactive periodic table or a historical timeline.
- Interactive dashboards to explore your data, such as quarterly sales performance.
- Project management trackers to outline your tasks and deadlines.
Once built, select “Open in a new tab” to interact with it, or share it with others.
This capability is rolling out globally on the web today for Gemini Notebook users (18+), including Google Workspace subscribers, and is coming soon to the mobile app.