Starting today, Gemini Notebook can turn your sources into interactive sites to help you quickly make sense of complex information.

To get started, simply type “make me a site” in your Gemini Notebook chat along with a description of what you want to build for work or study, such as:

Visual explainers to help you prepare for exams, like an interactive periodic table or a historical timeline.

Interactive dashboards to explore your data, such as quarterly sales performance.

Project management trackers to outline your tasks and deadlines.

Once built, select “Open in a new tab” to interact with it, or share it with others.

This capability is rolling out globally on the web today for Gemini Notebook users (18+), including Google Workspace subscribers, and is coming soon to the mobile app.