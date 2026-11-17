We’re introducing temporary threads in AI Mode, where you can explore and ask questions — whether that’s brainstorming a surprise gift or looking something up you don’t want resurfaced later like in your history or recommendations.

There’s no need to adjust your settings — you can quickly jump into a temporary thread for any query you don't want saved, and switch right back when you're done. To get started, simply click the temporary threads icon in the upper right corner of AI Mode and start asking your questions. Because your session is completely detached from your account, your responses won’t be informed by past preferences, affect future personalization, or be saved to your history. Once you close the thread, it’s gone, letting you go back to searching as usual.

This feature is rolling out globally on desktop and mobile browsers across all languages supported in AI Mode.