Personal avatars in Google Vids lets you create a custom digital avatar to star in your videos. Starting today, we’re bringing personal avatars to everyone with a personal Google account, at no cost.

Take it for a spin:

Make it your own. Design a custom avatar with the look and voice that fits your vision.

Design a custom avatar with the look and voice that fits your vision. Skip the filming setup. Scan a QR code to create your personal avatar likeness, and see it automatically added to your video prompt. From there, just type what you want to say and create.

Scan a QR code to create your personal avatar likeness, and see it automatically added to your video prompt. From there, just type what you want to say and create. Keep it consistent. Your avatar is saved to your Vids project, so you can reuse it across every scene.

Personal avatars are linked to your Google Account and are restricted to the account holder’s likeness. Head to vids.new on desktop to try it out.