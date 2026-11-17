Today, we’re celebrating Google Play’s Best of 2026 awards, recognizing outstanding apps and games that helped people learn, play, and get things done this year. Among the winners, developers across Asia Pacific are standing out on the world stage, with everything from console-grade games that can be played across devices to apps that are simplifying daily life.



Here’s a closer look at the trends that shaped this year’s winners.

Gaming across screens

APAC developers set new benchmarks for visual quality and game depth without compromising mobile performance. China’s Gryphline secured “Best Game” globally excluding Japan and Korea with Arknights: Endfield, an ambitious title that combines action-RPG combat with complex factory-automation systems. NTE: Neverness to Everness from China's Perfect World took “Best Cross-device Game” in many markets, with players saying they love its smooth transition between PC and mobile screens.

Connecting through local culture

Leaning into regional nuance and fan culture, APAC developers delivered standout hits tailored to local audiences. In Japan, hololive Dreams secured “Best Game” by tapping into the oshikatsu fan culture, offering custom VTuber theme park experiences. LINE Music (“Best for Entertainment” in Japan) let fans curate their oshi with a “My Oshi” feature.

Hyper-local settings also resonated in 2026. Scarfall 2.0 by Blast+ Games claimed “Best Made in India” with a 100-player Mumbai map built around local trains and city streets. Own Games' Tukang Sate VS Ojol Rush won “Best Made in Indonesia” by turning street food and rideshare culture into casual fun. DramaBox (“Best Entertainment App” in Hong Kong and Taiwan) capitalized on the APAC-first short-drama trend, and Pocket FM (“Best Entertainment App” in India) helped people create audio content.

This year’s winners also included long-running titles with player-friendly updates. HoYoverse won “Best Ongoing Game” in the Americas and European markets for Zenless Zone Zero, while NEXON tapped into two decades of nostalgia with MapleStory: Idle RPG, a new entry in the series that earned “Best Game” in Korea.

Simplifying with smart tools

People across APAC found new ways to make life easier on Google Play this year. Nutrition tracker Asken won “Best App” in Japan, thanks to its AI-powered nutritional feedback and meal suggestions. Convenience took center stage in India, where quick-commerce app Pronto was named “Best Productivity Partner” for arranging household help in minutes.



Content consumption also evolved in 2026. PowerDirector (“Best App” in Hong Kong and “Best Cross-device App” in Japan) simplified editing across screens, Korea’s Cuts Make (“Best App”) turned static webtoons into dynamic short videos, and Vidio (“Best for Entertainment” in Indonesia) used AI to create clips of sporting events within minutes of on-pitch activity. Indonesian sports fans had more to enjoy in the AYO: Super Sport Community App, (“Best for Sports Fans” in Indonesia) digital clubhouse. And language learners got a gamified narrative experience with Korea’s Ssadaboca (“Best Under the Radar”).

Find the full list of Best of 2026 winners on the Google Play Store.