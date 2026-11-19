Building the right way: Lessons from 20 years in The Dalles
In 2006, Google opened its first owned and operated data center in The Dalles, Ore. At the time, we didn't know whether it would grow beyond two small buildings with a few servers, let alone become the digital foundation for hospitals, banks, retailers, and other businesses in the region (and across the country).
Today, many of the innovations that shape how we approach data centers began there. As we mark this twenty-year milestone, we're reflecting on what we've built together with the local community, as well as what comes next.
Growing alongside Wasco County
Over these past two decades, Google has invested more than $7 billion in Oregon. As Wasco County's largest taxpayer in recent years, we help fund services like North Wasco County School District and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. Throughout our time in Oregon, we’ve remained active members of the community: Googlers have volunteered more than 28,000 hours with nonprofits and schools around Oregon, while Google and its employees have given more than $35 million to organizations and nonprofits across the state.
In addition, for many families, our presence has meant building a career without leaving home. Over the last three years, our operations have supported an average of $862 million in state GDP each year. Our workforce in The Dalles spans a variety of backgrounds and includes a father-son duo, a pair of sisters, and many employees who have been with us for more than 15 years.
Googlers participate in a volunteer clean-up along The Dalles Riverfront Trail and Taylor Lake - 2025
Building the right way
Since we started building in The Dalles, we’ve worked to set the industry standard in developing data centers the right way. This means paying our own way, working to keep energy affordable, creating local jobs, showing up as active participants in our communities, and protecting shared resources like power and water.
Since 2022, our data centers in The Dalles have achieved more than 80% carbon-free energy — which we’re continuing to support through our 100 MW wind agreement with Avangrid and our 50 MW “superhot” geothermal deal with Quaise. We’ve also partnered with the Oregon Hazards Lab on wildfire prevention and Columbia Gorge Food Bank (CGFB) on hunger relief programs.
We recirculate cooling water at least 10 times before it leaves our facilities, so every gallon goes further — leaving more for farms, families, and businesses that share the watershed. In the last three years, we’ve spent more than $38 million on local water infrastructure and replenishment projects. This includes $28 million in funding for water and sewer infrastructure and an aquifer storage and recovery (ASR) system — a project that functions like an underground water savings account for the city. Upon completion, we transferred the ASR system and associated groundwater rights to the City of The Dalles. And we developed our third campus at a former Superfund site, previously home to an old aluminum smelter, which now provides a source of jobs and tax revenue for the county.
Looking ahead
To commemorate the anniversary, we're announcing two new programs in support of The Dalles:
- 20 for 20: Throughout 2027, we'll award $20,000 grants to 20 different organizations across Wasco County — one for each year we've called The Dalles home. These grants are not only our “thank you” to the local community, but also our commitment to continue supporting local organizations that help the region thrive.
- Energy Impact Fund: We're also launching a $10 million Energy Impact Fund to support energy affordability and efficiency for residents of the Columbia Gorge, with the first grant going to Energy Trust of Oregon.
Communities across the country are asking what it means to have a data center as a decades-long neighbor. The Dalles offers some insight: two small buildings became thousands of supported jobs, a lasting source of public revenue, and a local neighbor that is part of a thriving business community. To the people of The Dalles and Wasco County: a sincere thank you for having us as neighbors for the past 20 years. We're grateful for what we've built here, and we're committed to building responsibly together in the years ahead.