In 2006, Google opened its first owned and operated data center in The Dalles, Ore. At the time, we didn't know whether it would grow beyond two small buildings with a few servers, let alone become the digital foundation for hospitals, banks, retailers, and other businesses in the region (and across the country).

Today, many of the innovations that shape how we approach data centers began there. As we mark this twenty-year milestone, we're reflecting on what we've built together with the local community, as well as what comes next.

Growing alongside Wasco County

Over these past two decades, Google has invested more than $7 billion in Oregon. As Wasco County's largest taxpayer in recent years, we help fund services like North Wasco County School District and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. Throughout our time in Oregon, we’ve remained active members of the community: Googlers have volunteered more than 28,000 hours with nonprofits and schools around Oregon, while Google and its employees have given more than $35 million to organizations and nonprofits across the state.

In addition, for many families, our presence has meant building a career without leaving home. Over the last three years, our operations have supported an average of $862 million in state GDP each year. Our workforce in The Dalles spans a variety of backgrounds and includes a father-son duo, a pair of sisters, and many employees who have been with us for more than 15 years.