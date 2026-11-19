Granular Certificates (GCs) are next-generation clean energy instruments. They precisely track supply by hour and location, helping companies match their electricity load with local clean energy. Their hourly pricing signals encourage the development of clean generation and energy storage when and where it is needed most.

These instruments can incentivize improved grid management, and they can help accelerate the deployment of advanced clean technologies, leading to a cleaner, more stable power system. But like any nascent solution, the foundational building blocks need to be in place first.

We first started piloting GCs in 2021 and, in just five years, they’ve transitioned from early concept to real-world certificates, traded on specific hours. We’re continuing to take actions to accelerate both our own procurement and the global GC ecosystem.

Here are three key ways the GC ecosystem advanced this year:

1. The GC marketplace is growing.

Marketplaces are critical because they establish transparent hourly pricing signals and help simplify processes for those new to hourly procurement. LevelTen, in partnership with the Granular Certificate Trading Alliance (GCTA) and the Intercontinental Exchange, launched the Granular Certificate Marketplace in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic grid region PJM in October 2025. Since that first auction, trading volume has increased 437% in just one year, with Google participating in every monthly spot auction.

This increased trading volume generates clear pricing signals, with higher premiums occurring during evening hours. By demonstrating when buyers need clean energy most, GCs can incentivize suppliers to operate or build clean energy to meet this demand.

2. Global registries help with tracking and verification.

Almost every corporate clean energy buyer uses registries, which track and verify their clean energy purchases via instruments like monthly or annual energy attribute certificates (EACs). Registries help also ensure EACs are not double counted, supporting unique clean energy claims. However, until recently, the vast majority of registries didn’t have the technical capabilities to accommodate GCs.

To help address those gaps, Google supported the GCTA in establishing the Registry Acceleration Fund. The fund awarded grants to five of the largest organizations that operate registries, which collectively issue or track 4,000 TWh of certificates in over 70+ countries. As of today, one of these organizations has met their technical milestones that would allow them to transfer, verify, and retire GCs. The remaining four organizations are expected to finish in early 2027. This will add critical functionality needed for these instruments to scale, including standardization of the hourly data and traceability to one clear owner.

3. GCs are driving real value.

Despite the GC market’s nascency, its potential benefits are moving from academic research concepts towards demonstrating real impact. For example, in a recent GCTA white paper, clean energy developers and asset operators shared real-life perspectives on granular matching. These developers explained that pricing signals from GCs can help them maximize existing energy assets in the near-term, while helping them make crucial decisions about project siting and technology diversification in the longer term.

In addition, Google, esVolta, Quintrace, and LevelTen helped prove a new revenue stream for battery energy storage system operators. We partnered to pilot the first GCs for storage systems, shifting solar generation to match our targeted demand hours. This could not have happened without hourly tracking and verification via GCs.

Hear more firsthand accounts of the benefits of GCs to developers, energy asset owners, and the grid in our new video.

In addition to the maturing global ecosystem, we’ve also continued to evolve our use of GCs to help manage Google’s emissions. We’ll always prioritize applying new, long-term clean energy agreements, and the underlying hourly GCs, first.

Even with a large clean energy portfolio, the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow exactly when we need it to. Marketplace GCs help fill those gaps. At the same time, our purchases help build a stronger market where GCs can be bought and sold quickly, easily, and in large quantities — creating clearer price signals and providing granular options for growing numbers of buyers.

We used a smaller amount of marketplace GCs alongside a much larger amount of clean energy agreements to help lower our Scope 2 market-based emissions by 3% from 2024 to 2025, despite a 37% electricity load increase. We will include a limited amount of marketplace GCs in our 24/7 CFE performance in the future.

Looking ahead, these tools will become even more important to develop. The recently released net zero standard of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) will require reporting on hourly matching performance for large energy users, and the GHG Protocol (GHGP) is evaluating the introduction of hourly emissions reporting. We will continue to work on developing and advancing GCs — not just for our own efforts, but to ensure others can use these tools to build a better energy system.