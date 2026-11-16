Imagine a hacker that doesn’t eat, sleep, or get tired, and never stops searching for a way in.

According to the latest AI Threat Tracker report, bad actors are now using autonomous LLM frameworks to continuously scan software updates, figure out what flaw was patched, and build an attack for it — all without human involvement.

Defending against machine-speed threats at human speed isn’t feasible. That's why we're helping defenders rethink security in the agentic era with Google AI Threat Defense, which combines Gemini and other frontier models, Wiz’s context and prioritization, CodeMender’s automated patching, and Mandiant’s expertise to continuously find and fix flaws before attackers can exploit them.

Read the full report on the Google Cloud Threat Intelligence blog.