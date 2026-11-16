In the latest MLPerf Training v6.1 benchmark round , Google Cloud published 10 results across seventh-generation Ironwood TPUs and NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GPUs, spanning frontier pre-training and the first MLPerf benchmark for agentic reinforcement learning (RL). Built on Google Cloud’s AI Hypercomputer architecture, these results reflect co-design across silicon, networking, and open software:

Pre-training on Ironwood: 8,192 Ironwood TPUs reached the target model's benchmark target quality in 1.70 minutes, scaling up to 4,096 chips with 96% efficiency.

8,192 Ironwood TPUs reached the target model's benchmark target quality in 1.70 minutes, scaling up to 4,096 chips with 96% efficiency. Agentic RL on Ironwood: 640 Ironwood TPUs reached the target model’s coding benchmark target accuracy in 18.02 minutes (0.765 vs. the 0.69 goal), running code generation and learning simultaneously so training chips waited under 3% of the time.

640 Ironwood TPUs reached the target model’s coding benchmark target accuracy in 18.02 minutes (0.765 vs. the 0.69 goal), running code generation and learning simultaneously so training chips waited under 3% of the time. NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GPUs: On Google Cloud A4X Max Instances, 256 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs for pre-training benchmark reached the target quality in 31.96 minutes, complemented by five A4X and A4X Max submissions on the agentic RL benchmark.

For more details on the MLPerf Training v6.1 results, click here.