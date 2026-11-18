Today, we’re introducing Gemini 4 Neon — bringing frontier-level intelligence with fast end-to-end task completion across complex software engineering, knowledge work, and science workflows.

Neon ranks ahead of comparable models and #3 overall with a score of 61 on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index at its xhigh thinking level, landing just behind larger, slower models. On the Vals Index, Neon ranks #2 and lands on the Pareto frontier. Beyond just pushing on raw model capability, we’re continuing to make our models better to work with, Neon ranks #2 on steerability (adapting cleanly to mid-task user corrections) on the new Agent Arena Index. Neon also excels at multi-step instruction following and builds on our ongoing progress to curb fabrication, recording our lowest fabrication rate yet in internal Google Antigravity testing.

The model is priced at $3 per million input tokens ($0.15 per million cached input tokens, a 95% discount) and $15 per million output tokens, with a 1 million-token context window.

Gemini 4 Neon is rolling out today in the Gemini API in Google AI Studio, Gemini for business (via API and model dropdown), for paid Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in Google Antigravity, and for Pro and Ultra subscribers in the Gemini app.