Genie 4 is now available
Earlier this year we introduced Project Genie, an experimental research prototype that lets you generate and explore interactive worlds. Early testers told us they wanted deeper control over what happens inside those worlds, and easier ways to build and share them.
So today, we are rolling out a new Project Genie experience to eligible Google AI Ultra subscribers, making these worlds far more responsive, creative, and social. This update unlocks first-time access to Genie 4, new upgrades to Genie 3, the Project Genie agent which helps users build their vision, and a community gallery to discover, explore, and remix worlds.
Project Genie brings together our most advanced world models alongside our Gemini models, empowering you to generate, step inside, and shape worlds directly from your browser.
Experience Genie 4 in Project Genie
With Genie 4, our most realistic and interactive world model yet, you can now prompt mid-session to change the world you created. Just type a new prompt while you navigate your world and you can edit your environments in real time. Shift the weather, drop in a character, or redirect the action. For the first time, Genie 4 pairs these visuals with real-time native audio that adapts as the scene unfolds, from ambient soundscapes to character dialogue.
Discover new Genie 3 capabilities
While Genie 4 delivers our highest-fidelity visuals, physics, and native audio, Genie 3 remains available in Project Genie’s model picker when you want longer runs or panorama-seeded spaces. Today’s Genie 3 updates include:
- Extended sessions and world chaining: Explore for up to 3 minutes per generation (up from 60 seconds), or link multiple worlds together for longer journeys.
- 360-degree panorama image grounding: Seed new worlds from 360-degree panorama images.
- Real-time in-world events: Dynamically change the environment with natural-language prompts while you explore.
Create new interactive experiences
The new Project Genie agent takes creation beyond a single text or image prompt. Now crafting an interactive universe is as effortless as having a conversation. Simply describe your vision in natural language, and the agent orchestrates Google’s suite of multimodal models to craft initial visuals establishing your world’s signature look, paired with custom background scores tailored to the mood.
You can also bring Gemini models into the session as you explore: it observes what is happening on screen, surfaces context-aware suggestion chips for where to go next, or triggers in-world events automatically as your journey unfolds.
Explore the new gallery
When you just want to jump straight into exploring, the new Project Genie gallery brings together a rich collection of curated worlds alongside creative work from the community. Transform personal photos into explorable spaces in “Living Memory,” wander through rich prehistoric habitats grounded in 360-degree panoramas in “Dino Field Guide,” or pit themed objects against one another on a desk with Gemini serving as your real-time referee in “Rock Paper Scissors.”
The gallery also showcases inspiring collaborations with pioneering creators who had early access to these tools. Teaming up with creative technologist Will aka BLVCKL!GHT, we created “Villa Giallo,” an atmospheric, room-by-room mystery inside a gothic manor. And with filmmaker Anand Gandhi, we built “The Life of Ants,” inviting you to navigate a complex colony from an ant’s perspective, drawing on Genie 4’s stunning photorealism.
Beyond exploring curated worlds, you can also launch your vision with a simple prompt or remix existing gallery experiences alongside the Project Genie agent — tweaking the underlying world structure, soundtrack, or rules to make it uniquely your own. Once you’ve crafted something special, publish your creation to the community gallery for others to explore and remix.
Learn how we are building responsibly
We are committed to developing and rolling out interactive world models responsibly. All video and audio generated in Project Genie includes SynthID watermarking, and all model inputs and outputs go through safety screenings.
Genie 3 and Genie 4 remain world models in the frontier research space. As the research continues to evolve, we are actively tackling key challenges such as camera latency, intricate physical interactions, real-time audio precision, and long-term scene permanence. For a deeper look into model limitations and our progress on these fronts, read our Genie 4 model research overview.
Try Project Genie today
Eligible Google AI Ultra subscribers can try the new Project Genie experience starting today, and Google AI Pro members can join the waitlist on the same page.