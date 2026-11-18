Earlier this year we introduced Project Genie, an experimental research prototype that lets you generate and explore interactive worlds. Early testers told us they wanted deeper control over what happens inside those worlds, and easier ways to build and share them.

So today, we are rolling out a new Project Genie experience to eligible Google AI Ultra subscribers, making these worlds far more responsive, creative, and social. This update unlocks first-time access to Genie 4, new upgrades to Genie 3, the Project Genie agent which helps users build their vision, and a community gallery to discover, explore, and remix worlds.

Project Genie brings together our most advanced world models alongside our Gemini models, empowering you to generate, step inside, and shape worlds directly from your browser.

Experience Genie 4 in Project Genie

With Genie 4, our most realistic and interactive world model yet, you can now prompt mid-session to change the world you created. Just type a new prompt while you navigate your world and you can edit your environments in real time. Shift the weather, drop in a character, or redirect the action. For the first time, Genie 4 pairs these visuals with real-time native audio that adapts as the scene unfolds, from ambient soundscapes to character dialogue.