We’re partnering with Blue Origin on the first heavy-lift launch for Project Suncatcher, our long-term moonshot to scale AI infrastructure in space by tapping into the abundant solar power in orbit.

Targeted for Q1 2029, Blue Origin’s heavy-lift New Glenn rocket will deploy our satellites — each with roughly the capacity of a data center rack — into sun-synchronous orbit.

This dedicated launch builds on our ongoing work with other satellite and launch partners and represents a crucial milestone on our long-term roadmap as we expand the boundaries of what's possible for the future of compute.