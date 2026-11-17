Illustrative. Your genome, one point at a time.

Decoding the DNA sequence is the goal behind AlphaGenome, a model from Google DeepMind. AlphaGenome can take a partial DNA sequence of 1 million base pairs in length, and make thousands of predictions. By comparing these predictions for DNA changes, scientists can find that needle faster.

We talked to Google DeepMind research scientist Žiga Avsec to learn more.

What do you do at Google?

ŽA: I’m a research scientist overseeing our genomics initiative. Basically, I lead a team that builds models to help us better understand the genome.

How is your team making it easier for scientists to predict and understand diseases?

It really all comes down to how the genome works. It contains 3 billion DNA base pairs. And each pair contains two bases, which we call “letters.” These letters — A (adenine), T (thymine), C (cytosine), G (guanine) — act like a biological alphabet, spelling out the genetic instruction manual that makes someone who they are.

Since you can replace any of those letters with three other letters, there are 9 billion possible single-letter changes. Many genetic diseases are caused by just one of these letters changing. But scientists don’t have time to run billions of studies to figure out which changes make a difference.

So we used AlphaGenome to predict the outcomes of all 9 billion single-letter changes, and we created a massive dataset — AlphaGenome Atlas — so scientists can decide what to research faster.