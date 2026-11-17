How genome mapping can help researchers better understand disease
Your genome is your body’s instruction manual: the blueprint that informs how your body functions. It contains 3 billion base pairs of DNA. Because this DNA is responsible in part for switching genes on and off, it could be the difference between developing a disease and avoiding one. Determining which DNA changes cause diseases (and other outcomes) is like finding a needle in a haystack.
Illustrative. Your genome, one point at a time.
Decoding the DNA sequence is the goal behind AlphaGenome, a model from Google DeepMind. AlphaGenome can take a partial DNA sequence of 1 million base pairs in length, and make thousands of predictions. By comparing these predictions for DNA changes, scientists can find that needle faster.
We talked to Google DeepMind research scientist Žiga Avsec to learn more.
What do you do at Google?
ŽA: I’m a research scientist overseeing our genomics initiative. Basically, I lead a team that builds models to help us better understand the genome.
How is your team making it easier for scientists to predict and understand diseases?
It really all comes down to how the genome works. It contains 3 billion DNA base pairs. And each pair contains two bases, which we call “letters.” These letters — A (adenine), T (thymine), C (cytosine), G (guanine) — act like a biological alphabet, spelling out the genetic instruction manual that makes someone who they are.
Since you can replace any of those letters with three other letters, there are 9 billion possible single-letter changes. Many genetic diseases are caused by just one of these letters changing. But scientists don’t have time to run billions of studies to figure out which changes make a difference.
So we used AlphaGenome to predict the outcomes of all 9 billion single-letter changes, and we created a massive dataset — AlphaGenome Atlas — so scientists can decide what to research faster.
Illustrative. The letters are invented for this example.
What’s holding scientists back from better understanding the genome?
While science can read all 3 billion base pairs of human DNA, we still haven’t fully deciphered the semantics of the genetic code — particularly the non-coding "dark matter" that regulates gene expression and disease risk. Experimental research, or as it’s also called, wet-lab research is the best way to help us reach breakthroughs in our understanding, but it’s expensive and time-consuming. A single breakthrough could take years.
Let’s say you sequence DNA from a patient with a rare disease. You might end up with 4 million variants — 4 million ways their DNA differs from the standard reference human genome. But the question is: Which variant is causing their condition? Maybe you narrow the list to only include rare variants. But even then, you could be left with hundreds or thousands of options.
When scientists use AlphaGenome Atlas, they get a single, easy-to-read score — the AVI (AlphaGenome Variant Impact) score — which instantly indicates the potential impact of a variant across the full genome. This helps them prioritize and more easily find the most disruptive changes to follow up on.
Illustrative. Each dot stands for many variants. Scores are invented.
Can you give me some examples of how AlphaGenome impacts everyday people?
Tools like AlphaGenome move us from merely reading DNA to helping us better understand the molecular mechanisms behind a disease, giving researchers new leads to test and taking an important step towards someday digitally simulating a complete human cell.
There are several ways that will have an impact. It can accelerate research that could help society improve our ability to diagnose and personalize treatment for patients suffering from rare or previously uncharacterized genetic disorders. It could also speed up drug discovery pipelines by helping pharmaceutical researchers identify and validate high-probability therapeutic targets faster. Beyond healthcare, AlphaGenome’s model architecture could help researchers tackle broader societal challenges, including breeding climate-resilient crops.
Illustrative. Possible ways AlphaGenome can help.
What kinds of breakthroughs has AlphaGenome enabled?
AlphaGenome is still pretty new. We launched it in June 2025, and we just introduced AlphaGenome Atlas in September this year. But researchers are already using it to advance science.
Gareth Hawkes, a Medical Research Council fellow at the University of Exeter, used AlphaGenome Atlas to narrow down a list of 1 billion genetic variants. By focusing on the most impactful 1%, he identified 19 variant groups linked to body mass index to prioritize in his research.
And Laura Covill, a Broad Institute research fellow, used the AVI score to prioritize genetic variants in their research of unsolved rare diseases. AlphaGenome Atlas identified a critical variant in a gene linked to neurodevelopmental disorders, providing crucial supporting evidence that drove their subsequent research, including solving the case.
What are you hoping to do next?
We just launched our latest model, AlphaGenome 2, which tackles one of the key limitations of AlphaGenome: cell type specificity. While AlphaGenome is state-of-the-art, it was trained mostly on data from whole tissues or cell lines. We know that individual cell types in those tissues have a very specific role and can malfunction in disease. AlphaGenome 2 moves beyond tissue-level averages to predict how genetic variants disrupt these individual cell types, helping researchers pinpoint the cellular drivers of disease.
We’re also actively researching better ways to measure how confident our model is in its predictions so researchers know how much to trust each result. From early analyses, we see that variants with strongly predicted effects are quite good and achieve high levels of accuracy. As always, anyone using AlphaGenome should interpret its predictions with other sources of information.
What's the ultimate goal of your work in biology?
In the short term, we’d like to use AI to better understand the grammar of the genome and accurately predict the effects of mutations. In the long term, we’d like to build on this foundation towards a fully functioning digital simulation of a human cell.
This will allow researchers to computationally model disease mechanisms, understand rare genetic conditions, and test candidate therapies.