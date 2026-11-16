At Google I/O, we shared plans to bring local dialects to Gemini, so you can choose a voice that truly resonates with you. Today, we’re rolling out 66 new regional voices in the Gemini app on Android and iOS, including U.S. English, U.K. English, India English, Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian, and Korean, with tailored options for each.

Each voice is tuned for natural cadences and everyday clarity, rather than exaggerated accents. They capture familiar local rhythms, pitch, and inflection to make talking with Gemini feel more personal. Your selected voice carries across the entire app, whether you’re brainstorming out loud in Gemini Live, practicing a language, or tapping the Listen icon in chat to hear a detailed response read aloud.

To preview the new options and pick a favorite, tap the three-dot menu in Gemini Live, or open Gemini’s voice in your app settings.