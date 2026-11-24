Today, we’re expanding our partnership with Golden State — making Google Gemini the Official AI Assistant Partner and Official Generative AI & Enterprise LLM Partner of the Warriors, the 2026 WNBA Champion Valkyries, and Chase Center.

The collaboration integrates Gemini across the entire franchise ecosystem. For fans, that means a more interactive game-day experience, both inside Chase Center via interactive videoboard features, and across digital channels for fans following from home. And behind the scenes, Golden State is deploying Gemini for business to build custom AI agents, helping their teams work smarter across both business and basketball operations.

As a Founding Partner of Chase Center since 2019, Golden State has used our gen AI tools to help their operations run smoother, and this next chapter brings the best of Gemini to the team and fans alike.