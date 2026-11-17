The best assistant knows you and helps you get things done. Today, you can now hand off even more tasks to Gemini and move on with your day. We’ve built it for anyone who has tasks piling up during all the classes, meetings, and school drop-offs that fill the day. Our goal is for Gemini to save you time and money.

Starting now, this update is rolling out free of charge for hundreds of millions of people across the U.S., Japan, Korea, Canada, Australia, and India, using our new Gemini 4 Hydrogen model. We’re also rolling out a set of advanced features, starting in the U.S.

How it’s changing my daily routine

If your emails, calendar, passwords, photos, files, and payment cards are already in the Google ecosystem, Gemini is your best choice as a personal assistant because this sensitive data already lives at Google securely, and you don’t have to send it elsewhere.

Here’s how I’m using it.

Recently, our minivan’s check-engine light came on. Ugh. I pulled out Gemini and told it, "Our minivan is overdue for a service appointment. Please call the two nearest dealerships and figure out how to get an appointment early Friday morning over the next month or so."

Because Gemini already knows we drive a 2019 Honda Odyssey and where we live through Personal Intelligence, it found the nearest shops on Google Maps and called both at once . Thankfully, I didn’t have to suffer through any hold music. Gemini did the job, found a time in my Google Calendar when I was free, and added the Friday early morning appointment in less than five minutes. Done. (On the dealership's end, Gemini disclosed right away that it's an AI. Businesses can opt out whenever they want, and Gemini won’t give out my payment or private account info unless I say so.)