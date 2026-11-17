From unlocking your front door to trimming utility bills, here’s what’s new across Google Home:

Keyless entry: Android users can now unlock compatible front doors with a quick tap or hands-free approach using digital home keys in Google Wallet.

Android users can now unlock compatible front doors with a quick tap or hands-free approach using digital home keys in Google Wallet. Smarter alerts: For added peace of mind, Google Home Premium Advanced now detects audio — like barking dogs or breaking glass — in motion-triggered camera and doorbell event descriptions.

For added peace of mind, Google Home Premium Advanced now detects audio — like barking dogs or breaking glass — in motion-triggered camera and doorbell event descriptions. Nest thermostat upgrades: Starting in December, Nest thermostat owners in the U.S. and Canada can check the app to see estimated cumulative savings. And they can also balance hot and cold spots with compatible third-party room sensors with their 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat.

Starting in December, Nest thermostat owners in the U.S. and Canada can check the app to see estimated cumulative savings. And they can also balance hot and cold spots with compatible third-party room sensors with their 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat. Faster Gemini for Home: Gemini for Home now handles everyday requests up to 20% faster and is expanding to six new countries, including India and Brazil.

To learn more about the latest updates to Google Home, visit the Nest Community.