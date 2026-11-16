New Ask Maps features to help with holiday travel and prep
The holidays are a busy time between shopping for gifts, planning travel, and celebrating with loved ones. To help you stay one step ahead this season, we’re launching new Ask Maps features that make it easy to create itineraries, find available appointments, and search your lists in a snap so you can enjoy stress-free festivities.
Get on-the-go help with your holiday road trips
Now you can build step-by-step trip itineraries and get helpful, real-time details about your route right when you pull up directions.
Use Ask Maps to plan a day trip for holiday shopping or something more complex — like a three-day road trip with stops for coastal hikes and oceanfront dining. You'll get a day-by-day schedule with insider tips and numbered map pins for each stop, making it easy to visualize the plan. Once you're happy with the itinerary, share it with friends and family, or export it to Google Docs on desktop.
When you’re about to head out, use Ask Maps to pull up your itinerary or look for the “itinerary” badge in your chat history. You’ll see real-time details like live traffic conditions, whether a place is open, and even what the vibe is at your next stop. You can also adjust your schedule on the fly. Just use Ask Maps to add a scenic viewpoint or lunch spot along the way. Then, tap to get directions to your next stop right from your itinerary.
Whether you're taking a multi-day road trip or running errands around town, Maps keeps you a step ahead. Pull up directions to see helpful “Know before you go” tips about your route, including where to park or charge your car, and real-time conditions like weather, potential delays, and tolls.
Check off your holiday prep and let Maps find appointments for you
Holiday prep comes with a long list of to-dos. Now, with new agentic capabilities, you can choose to have Ask Maps find beauty, pet care, auto and home repair appointments online and call local businesses for you. Just ask, “Find me a 4 p.m. nail appointment near me.” Ask Maps will show you open slots across nearby businesses so it’s easy to decide what to book.
Show your guests the best spots on your lists
If you have friends visiting and want to show them around, now you can use Ask Maps to find saved places on your lists in seconds. Just ask, “Which spots saved in my lists have availability for five people in the next 30 minutes?” Ask Maps looks across your lists and checks live availability so you can pick a place and go.
These updates start rolling out today on Android and iOS just in time for the holidays. As part of today’s news, Ask Maps starts expanding to 30 countries across Europe — including Spain, Germany, and the U.K. — bringing Ask Maps to more than 200 countries and territories globally.
Travel itineraries and list search are available everywhere Ask Maps is offered. "Know before you go" route tips and finding appointments are launching first in the U.S., with more regions coming soon.