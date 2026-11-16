The holidays are a busy time between shopping for gifts, planning travel, and celebrating with loved ones. To help you stay one step ahead this season, we’re launching new Ask Maps features that make it easy to create itineraries, find available appointments, and search your lists in a snap so you can enjoy stress-free festivities.

Get on-the-go help with your holiday road trips

Now you can build step-by-step trip itineraries and get helpful, real-time details about your route right when you pull up directions.

Use Ask Maps to plan a day trip for holiday shopping or something more complex — like a three-day road trip with stops for coastal hikes and oceanfront dining. You'll get a day-by-day schedule with insider tips and numbered map pins for each stop, making it easy to visualize the plan. Once you're happy with the itinerary, share it with friends and family, or export it to Google Docs on desktop.