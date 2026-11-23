From Thanksgiving feasts to family reunions, here’s how recent Google Photos updates help you spend less time managing memories and more time making them:

Make a highlight album of our Thanksgiving celebration, email the link to my family, and include a quick recap of the day. Turn festive memories into scrapbook-style holiday cards or pastel illustrations with 12 new Remix templates. Filter shared albums by people or pets so you don’t have to scroll to find what you need. Tap any face in the top carousel to instantly see photos of yourself, loved ones, or pets. Customize your Collections tab by pinning your favorite albums and memories front and center, and hiding what you don't use. On Android, you can easily access local media with "On this device." Create personalized gifts like photo books, blankets, mugs, and more through the Fujifilm for Google Photos Print Store.

Try these updates in Google Photos today and celebrate what matters most.