Between flash sales, doorbusters, and dozens of open browser tabs, holiday deal-hunting can take up all your time. Our shopping features are here to lend a hand, helping you save time and money. Here are four ways to snag the best deals and gifts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

1. Prep your wish list and snag deals with Universal Cart.

Universal Cart can act as your central game plan for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Add items you’re eyeing across retailers into one organized place, Universal Cart will notify you about price drops or when out-of-stock items return. It also shows you merchant promo codes and offers.

The cart is built on Google Wallet so it understands your card perks and intelligently helps you choose between payment methods. When you’re ready to buy, check out securely right in the cart using Google Pay, or transfer your items to the retailer’s site to check out there.