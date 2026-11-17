Celebrate 100 years of Colonial Williamsburg online
Today, as Colonial Williamsburg marks its 100th anniversary, Google Arts & Culture is sharing new immersive stories and newly digitized cultural artifacts that honor a century of preservation, discovery, and public access. These additions expand on the digital hub we launched earlier this year with The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and bring the rich history of early America online.
Discover the latest stories and archives
We’re introducing three new ways to explore Colonial Williamsburg’s legendary collections, taking you behind the scenes of how history is preserved, studied, and brought to life.
- Step inside an immersive online gallery: Learn about the Historic Area’s restoration, which began in 1926. This interactive gallery pairs rare archival photos with modern photography and period music across the first three reconstructed sites: the Governor’s Palace, the Raleigh Tavern, and the Capitol.
- Browse more than 3,000 new digital records: Through our ongoing collaboration, a specialized high-resolution tabletop scanner has helped digitize tightly bound volumes, delicate manuscripts, and centuries-old records. Today, we’re launching over 3,000 newly scanned images — including rare issues of the Virginia Gazette, fragile archival records, and special collections assets — making many of these treasures accessible to the public online for the very first time.
- Read new stories celebrating 100 years: New immersive stories capture the breadth of Colonial Williamsburg’s work and collections. Ranging from rare natural history surveys and early newspapers to reproductions and everyday items, these narratives explore the complex tapestry of American history through the experiences of ordinary people and the vital legacies of historically marginalized voices — and showcase the behind-the-scenes work keeping their histories alive.
Step into the kitchen with Max Miller’s “Tasting History”
In partnership with Colonial Williamsburg and YouTube, culinary historian Max Miller, creator of “Tasting History,” visited the living history museum to film an exclusive episode, bringing 18th-century traditions to life. Praising the museum’s meticulous historical accuracy, Miller worked alongside Ivey Boyd, chef de cuisine at the King’s Arms Tavern, to prepare snow eggs (oeufs à la neige). This French dessert was popularized in early America by James Hemings, Thomas Jefferson's enslaved chef, and is served today at Colonial Williamsburg. This collaboration bridges traditional preservation with modern storytelling, inviting a new generation to discover the flavors and stories of early America.
Look ahead to the next century of access
By expanding access to Colonial Williamsburg’s collections, we’re safeguarding centuries-old treasures while sharing their history with the world. As Colonial Williamsburg enters its second century, we invite you to experience these new stories, archival records, and the living history of early America in a whole new way.
Explore The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation on Google Arts & Culture today.