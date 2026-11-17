Today, as Colonial Williamsburg marks its 100th anniversary, Google Arts & Culture is sharing new immersive stories and newly digitized cultural artifacts that honor a century of preservation, discovery, and public access. These additions expand on the digital hub we launched earlier this year with The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and bring the rich history of early America online.

Discover the latest stories and archives

We’re introducing three new ways to explore Colonial Williamsburg’s legendary collections, taking you behind the scenes of how history is preserved, studied, and brought to life.