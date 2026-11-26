Fifteen years ago, Google’s story in Colombia began with five people and a clear belief: technology is most meaningful when it serves people’s ideas, projects, and dreams.

Since opening our local office and launching YouTube in Colombia in 2011, we’ve grown together. Over the years, we’ve shared the journey with Colombians from their first search query to their latest prompt. We’ve introduced tools for everyday life and safety — like Android Earthquake Alerts, Google Wallet, Gemini, YouTube Kids and Family Link — and helped showcase local culture through Google Street View imagery across more than 51 cities and landmarks like the Coffee Cultural Landscape.

15 years of building together

Today, Colombia’s curiosity and talent continue to inspire us. You can see it in creators like Profe Alex, who started in a classroom in Duitama and now teaches math on YouTube to over 10 million subscribers. You can also see it in young builders like Elvis Better in Soledad and Juan José Tabares in Tuluá — graduates of Impacto Maker, a program supported by Google.org, that trained 75,000 students and teachers in generative AI. Using Gemini, Elvis created mobile STEAM classrooms for local neighborhoods, and Juan José built a device for people with motor disabilities.

Investing in Colombia’s future talent

AI has the potential to spark new ideas and opportunities — and according to the AI Sprinters report, strong AI adoption could add between $7.2 billion and $13.6 billion annually to Colombia’s economy. Reaching that potential requires investing in people. Since 2019, Grow with Google has helped more than 13,500 Colombians graduate, including military veteran Jaime Olivera in Neiva, who trained in cybersecurity and now advises three companies as an ethical hacker.

To build on this momentum for our 15th anniversary, we’re announcing more than $1 million in Google.org funding across four areas:

Humanitarian relief: Supporting the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to help rebuild communities affected by last August’s earthquake.

Supporting the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to help rebuild communities affected by last August’s earthquake. AI education: Bringing Experience AI — from the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind — to Colombia with Fundación Pies Descalzos to train 1,600 teachers and reach 40,000 students in Atlántico and Bolívar.

Bringing Experience AI — from the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind — to Colombia with Fundación Pies Descalzos to train 1,600 teachers and reach 40,000 students in Atlántico and Bolívar. Small business support: Backing an AI literacy program led by CENIA and Fundación Futuro del Trabajo to train nearly 15,000 Colombian small businesses.

Backing an AI literacy program led by CENIA and Fundación Futuro del Trabajo to train nearly 15,000 Colombian small businesses. Rural youth opportunities: Supporting Colnodo’s JuvenTIC program to train 300 rural youth, prioritizing women, ethnic communities, armed conflict survivors and people with disabilities.

We’re proud to share our tools and research, but the vision and next big idea will always come from you. Thank you for 15 years of building together.