This July, as the Railroad Fire spread through Washington overnight, Watch Duty sent its first-ever nighttime Critical Alert to its users. It started with a 911 dispatch buried in radio static — and a new Gemini tool that caught it in seconds.

A dedicated team of Google engineers and researchers spent six months embedded full-time with Watch Duty, a nonprofit wildfire alert app run by active and retired firefighters, dispatchers, and first responders. Through the Google.org Fellowship, they used more than 20,000 hours of past radio recordings to build a Gemini-powered tool that wipes out heavy static and translates specialized firefighting terminology into clean, searchable text. The system removes the added strain of deciphering noisy audio so volunteers can focus on verifying incidents and getting alerts out.

The challenge

When a wildfire starts, minutes can decide whether people get out safely. Yet across much of the country, the first word of a new fire still travels over decades-old analog VHF radio, where engine noise, wind, static, and rapid-fire tactical jargon make it hard to hear what's happening. Watch Duty reporters monitor up to 20 feeds manually, making it a challenge to cut through the noise.

The results

Across Watch Duty's network, the tool has:

Helped close coverage gaps in areas with no other automated dispatch detection, sending reporters a signal in less than 30 seconds; this way, a new fire isn't missed just because no one was listening at that moment

Reduced word error rate on degraded VHF radio audio from 38% down to 22.34%

Transcribed more than 200 hours of radio speech a day from about 400 active feeds, and has been designed and tested to handle more than 10,000 feeds at once.

As a result of the collaboration between Google and Watch Duty, volunteer reporter satisfaction with radio transcription tools increased from 35.3% to 92.3%.

The tool was also put to test during a live fire. In July 2026, a fast-moving wildfire — the Railroad Fire — ignited at night in Washington. When the first 911 dispatch went out over local fire radio, the Gemini-powered transcription tool transcribed it straight from the noisy radio audio and flagged it in under 30 seconds.

That head start gave Watch Duty's team the time they needed to verify the fire and push a Critical Alert—which breaks through do-not-disturb mode in urgent situations—helping residents evacuate before flames reached homes. It was the first time Watch Duty had ever sent a Critical Alert overnight, proving what faster detection means when communities are asleep and every minute counts.

The collaboration

The new AI radio tool is the latest milestone in a deep, multi-year collaboration spanning Google's philanthropic, product, and research teams to help Watch Duty scale its life-saving mission across all 50 states.

Funding : In 2024, Google.org provided Watch Duty with $2 million in funding and $300,000 in Google Cloud credits to help compile satellite, camera, and radio data to validate new fires.

: In 2024, Google.org provided Watch Duty with $2 million in funding and $300,000 in Google Cloud credits to help compile satellite, camera, and radio data to validate new fires. Search : During US fires such as the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Auto fires, Google Search featured Watch Duty in SOS alerts alongside official emergency guidance.

: During US fires such as the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Auto fires, Google Search featured Watch Duty in SOS alerts alongside official emergency guidance. Alerts at scale : Watch Duty sends push alerts through Firebase Cloud Messaging. As its audience grew to more than 16 million people last year, Google Cloud raised its messaging limit from 600,000 to 1 million to help alerts arrive without delay.

: Watch Duty sends push alerts through Firebase Cloud Messaging. As its audience grew to more than 16 million people last year, Google Cloud raised its messaging limit from 600,000 to 1 million to help alerts arrive without delay. Broader industry partnership: As part of the AI Collaborative: Wildfires, Watch Duty is turning models and data into tools that agencies, communities, and responders trust and use.

When the next fire starts, the goal is simple: get people the warning they need while there's still time to act.