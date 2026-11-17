Today, seven in 10 managers believe an AI-trained workforce is critical to their organization’s success, yet they aren’t offering the practical training that would help. We want to make it easy for everyone to learn how to use technology effectively and responsibly when it’s convenient for them, wherever they live and work.

That’s what led Grow with Google to partner with states across the country to bring no-cost training directly to residents. We started in Oklahoma. Then, we partnered with Massachusetts, where nearly 40,000 residents signed up through the MassTech AI Hub within six months of launch.

North Carolina is now our tenth state partner to offer our digital and AI training at no cost to residents through NC LIVE. It joins Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Virginia.

Meeting learners in the places they trust

While each partnership shapes the rollout to fit their communities, they share the common goal of making digital and AI training accessible to everyone.

Partnering with public libraries : In Georgia, Oklahoma and North Carolina, statewide library systems are the front door. Residents can check out digital resources, and take foundational courses at no cost. In North Carolina, this builds on Google's broader AI work across the state. For example, Google is the founding partner for the first-of-its-kind Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research at North Carolina Central University, an institute dedicated to researching ethical AI and expanding student pathways.

: In Georgia, Oklahoma and North Carolina, statewide library systems are the front door. Residents can check out digital resources, and take foundational courses at no cost. In North Carolina, this builds on Google's broader AI work across the state. For example, Google is the founding partner for the first-of-its-kind Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research at North Carolina Central University, an institute dedicated to researching ethical AI and expanding student pathways. Teaching students career skills : In Missouri, state education and workforce agencies partnered to offer digital training across K-12 systems, colleges, universities, and local Missouri job centers. In Connecticut, Charter Oak State College launched an Online AI Academy to bring practical AI skills to residents across the state. This expanded reach builds on our work with over 500 education institutions across all 50 states who are part of the Google AI for Education Accelerator, a no-cost program to help students, faculty and staff with AI and other job-ready skills.

: In Missouri, state education and workforce agencies partnered to offer digital training across K-12 systems, colleges, universities, and local Missouri job centers. In Connecticut, Charter Oak State College launched an Online AI Academy to bring practical AI skills to residents across the state. This expanded reach builds on our work with over 500 education institutions across all 50 states who are part of the Google AI for Education Accelerator, a no-cost program to help students, faculty and staff with AI and other job-ready skills. Driving local economic growth: States like Virginia, Delaware, and Arkansas are integrating AI coursework directly into state workforce programs, economic development councils, and job centers, making sure state workers, career seekers, and local businesses can put AI to work right away.

Building confidence through practical skills

We hear from people across career fields that they want to know more about AI, but they tell us it can be intimidating to get started.

We created the Google AI Professional Certificate to help them succeed. Through this training course they learn how to use AI to create marketing materials, gain insights from their data, prepare presentations, build their own apps and much more. And they practice hands-on with real examples.

Learn more at grow.google/gov.