Small businesses, big results: How teams scale with AI
Behind almost every small business is a small team wearing every hat at once: running sales, marketing, and logistics on the shop floor — or on the go. When time and energy run short, scaling the business can seem like an impossible stretch. But driving big results shouldn’t require a big team or expensive software. With Google Workspace, AI is built into the apps you use every day, giving you an extra set of hands right where you work.
Here’s how four small businesses across the country use Google Workspace with Gemini to get busywork out of the way and get back to what matters most.
Bay Area Kids Rentals
When Tayo Lanlehin, a mom in Oakland, California, couldn’t find stylish, modern play equipment for her son’s first birthday party, she started Bay Area Kids Rentals. Logistics management is a huge part of her business, from loading delivery trucks to setting up events. Today, she uses Gemini in Gmail to help her be more efficient. She gets a daily brief of to-dos, pulls pricing from past files, and replies to inquiries in minutes instead of days. That speed has helped her close over 50% of incoming leads, double her revenue, and still make it home for dinner with her family.
Anderson Foundries
In Webster, South Dakota, husband-and-wife co-founders Kory and Ali Anderson are keeping 5,000-year-old metal casting techniques alive at Anderson Foundries. With veteran craftsmen retiring, Kory and Ali used Gemini Notebook to turn technical manuals into interactive training resources for new hires and apprentices. Beyond teaching the next generation, they use Gemini in Google Docs to draft complex quality manuals that keep their business compliant, a task that usually requires a specialized consultant. By drafting them with Gemini in-house, the team saves thousands of dollars and keeps its focus on the foundry floor.
Sourmilk
In 2025, when Elan Halpern’s homemade yogurt experiments outgrew her kitchen, she and her co-founder, Kiki Couchman, launched their probiotic Greek yogurt brand, Sourmilk. Often running the two-person business from their delivery bikes in New York City, they use Gemini in Google Sheets to help create production models and Gemini in Gmail to triage hundreds of email replies in minutes. With a little help from Gemini, the duo has been able to operate like a 10-person team and scale into more than 100 grocery stores within the brand’s first year.
Curious Elixirs
In New York’s Hudson Valley, former bar owner JW Wiseman and his team at Curious Elixirs have spent 11 years crafting booze-free, adaptogen-infused cocktails. Constantly jumping between the flavor lab, marketing, and operations, team members use Gemini in Google Docs to brainstorm marketing campaigns in their signature brand voice. They also rely on Gemini to generate styled product photos and source high-quality ingredient suppliers to keep production running smoothly.
AI for your business
You don’t need a massive budget or dozens of tools to put AI to work. These resources will help you get started.
- Google Workspace AI tools: Explore how built-in AI across Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Meet, and more can help your team save time on everyday tasks.
- Grow with Google AI training: Access Grow with Google resources that will help you reach more customers and streamline your work.
- Google AI Essentials course: Learn on your own schedule in courses taught by Google AI experts on using AI for daily tasks — no experience required.
- Free live workshops: Connect with a Grow with Google Coach or attend a virtual training for hands-on guidance.