Behind almost every small business is a small team wearing every hat at once: running sales, marketing, and logistics on the shop floor — or on the go. When time and energy run short, scaling the business can seem like an impossible stretch. But driving big results shouldn’t require a big team or expensive software. With Google Workspace, AI is built into the apps you use every day, giving you an extra set of hands right where you work.

Here’s how four small businesses across the country use Google Workspace with Gemini to get busywork out of the way and get back to what matters most.

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