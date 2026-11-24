Today, we’re launching the Humanity’s First Exam (HFE) benchmark on Kaggle to measure how reliably LLMs answer straightforward, everyday questions. Current frontier models excel at complex math, coding, and science, with most benchmarks measuring these domain-specific capability ceilings.

Instead of focusing on whether a model is capable of solving a task once, HFE measures whether models can consistently solve tasks (and slight variations) every single time. The dataset consists of 544 elementary text and image prompts across 20 foundational capabilities. Over the last 6 months, frontier models have made significant progress on HFE.

Explore the live leaderboard, or read our technical report.

To keep the HFE benchmark dataset up to date, we’re inviting the community to help. Join our three-week Kaggle competition through December 15 and submit everyday questions that today’s models still get wrong.