Through Flow Sessions and Flow Music Sessions, we’re partnering directly with creatives to hear what matters most to them. This dialogue helps us build products that are useful, tailored to their work, and that helps enable creatives to build what they’ve been dreaming to build.

During our last six-week Flow Sessions, artists explored our AI creative studio, Google Flow. They developed visual projects, ranging from a pitch for a television series, animated shorts, and personal narratives, while experimenting with new workflows to see how our latest models can support their unique styles.

Today we’re sharing a look at the visual projects from this group of artists: