See some of the work from Google Flow and Flow Music Sessions artists
Through Flow Sessions and Flow Music Sessions, we’re partnering directly with creatives to hear what matters most to them. This dialogue helps us build products that are useful, tailored to their work, and that helps enable creatives to build what they’ve been dreaming to build.
During our last six-week Flow Sessions, artists explored our AI creative studio, Google Flow. They developed visual projects, ranging from a pitch for a television series, animated shorts, and personal narratives, while experimenting with new workflows to see how our latest models can support their unique styles.
Today we’re sharing a look at the visual projects from this group of artists:
In addition to the visual projects, for Flow Music Sessions, we brought together musicians and producers to take a similar approach to experimenting with new workflows and tools. They focused on Spaces, a feature within Google Flow Music, to create bespoke audio tools, plugins, mini music apps, new instruments, and digital artifacts that can be used directly in any creative workflow.
Check out the Spaces they created to get inspired, and you can try remixing their work to see how this approach can work for you: