Every culture has its own visual language, and new tools are helping more storytellers share theirs with the world. We partnered with Women in Film India (WIF India) to launch the WIF India × Google Flow Filmathon, designed to democratize AI filmmaking and elevate talent beyond traditional production centers across India.

Using Google Flow, our AI creative studio, participants paired their creative visions with AI to build original worlds from scratch. Five finalist short films recently debuted at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, bringing fresh, creative voices from across the country to the festival screen. The winners received their awards from the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant.

Click through the carousel below to watch all five short films made with Google Flow and experience a bold new wave of independent storytelling.