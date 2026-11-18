Visit The Auction by Google Play live in Vegas

For those in Las Vegas for the big race, The Auction by Google Play arrives at ARIA Resort & Casino on November 18 for three days only. Take a lap through our life-sized gem boxes to preview a curated lineup of highly coveted rewards up for bid, including a 2026 McLaren Racing Livery Wall Mounted Replica Halo Device and custom Google Play x Jeff Hamilton Racing Jacket.

Google Play Points members enjoy the ultimate VIP treatment featuring priority entry, exclusive Lando Norris merchandise drops, and a starting token allotment based on tier status. Entry is free for everyone, and all guests can turn the wheel to collect tokens at our giant gacha.

How you spend your tokens is your call. Redeem them for custom keepsakes at the keychain charm bar, detail a 3D-printed racecar, or save a stack to bid on rare collectibles when renowned auctioneer Phyllis Kao takes the stage on November 20 at 7 p.m. PT.

Join the Google Play Points program to get more of what you want for doing what you love.