Las Vegas race week brings big rewards to Google Play
Google Play is putting Play Points members in the driver’s seat for race week in Las Vegas. The Auction by Google Play is back, delivering high-octane rewards — both online and on the Strip — including exclusive drops and gear from McLaren Racing, Jeff Hamilton, Lando Norris, and more. 1 Here’s everything you need to know.
Score rewards from anywhere on Google Play
You don’t need to be trackside to be part of the action. Starting today, all U.S. Play Points members can tap into race-week rewards on Google Play.
- Digital rewards case: Gold+ members can unlock the coveted rewards case, accessible through the You tab and Perks tab, for a chance to score points boosts and surprise collectibles. 2
- Use tab: Members across all tiers can now redeem points for limited-edition items, including a Google Play x Lando Norris Signed Bucket Hat, 2026 Season Lando Norris 1:2 Mini Helmet, and Google Play x Small Wonder Cards.
Visit The Auction by Google Play live in Vegas
For those in Las Vegas for the big race, The Auction by Google Play arrives at ARIA Resort & Casino on November 18 for three days only. Take a lap through our life-sized gem boxes to preview a curated lineup of highly coveted rewards up for bid, including a 2026 McLaren Racing Livery Wall Mounted Replica Halo Device and custom Google Play x Jeff Hamilton Racing Jacket.
Google Play Points members enjoy the ultimate VIP treatment featuring priority entry, exclusive Lando Norris merchandise drops, and a starting token allotment based on tier status. Entry is free for everyone, and all guests can turn the wheel to collect tokens at our giant gacha.
How you spend your tokens is your call. Redeem them for custom keepsakes at the keychain charm bar, detail a 3D-printed racecar, or save a stack to bid on rare collectibles when renowned auctioneer Phyllis Kao takes the stage on November 20 at 7 p.m. PT.
Join the Google Play Points program to get more of what you want for doing what you love.