To connect your apps to Personal Intelligence in AI Mode, open Search Personalization, select Connected Apps, and then choose the apps you want to connect. You choose if and when you opt in, and you can turn those connections on or off at any time. You’re always in control of your personalization settings, and soon you’ll also be able to view the context AI Mode uses via the “Personalization” icon below any tailored response. If you want to edit anything simply let AI Mode know what to change, like responding in thread “I’m no longer a vegetarian.”

You’ll also start seeing more personally relevant responses in AI Overviews and AI Mode, tailored to your recent search context. So if you’ve been researching and planning for a trip, you can pick up right where you left off in a new search thread without starting over or repeating yourself. As always, you can adjust or turn off personalization at any time in your Search Settings.