Today, we’re sharing the winners of our annual Best of Play awards — and celebrating the incredible creativity, passion, and technical polish that developers bring to our screens. Google Play is defined by the achievements of the developers and publishers who build for it. These awards are designed to put their outstanding work front and center, both on and off the store.

This year's winners showcase a major shift in how people interact with their devices, reflecting a deeper need for technology that’s both highly efficient and genuinely supportive. In apps, developers are building intelligent, ambient tools that automate daily tasks, shifting the ecosystem from demanding our attention to quietly giving us back our time. In games, studios continue to weave rich narratives into core gameplay, but at a larger scale, with optimizations that let players jump between phones, tablets, and PCs.

This digital creativity is matched by the authors and publishers behind this year's greatest books and audiobooks.

We’re grateful for the developers and publishers whose energy and ideas make technology more enjoyable for people around the world.

Read on for the full list of award winners in the U.S. You can also see all the winners on the Best of 2026 page on Play, and read about the local winners in Asia Pacific.

Best overall app and game

Best App: Notability: AI & PDF Notes

Notability is a digital notebook for learning, work, and productivity that both professionals and students will appreciate. Now natively built for Android, it turns your device into an AI-powered workspace to chat with materials, create study organizers, generate custom quizzes, and streamline workflows.

Best Game: Arknights: Endfield

From its story to its vibrant vistas, every inch of Arknights: Endfield has us hooked. With slick real-time combat, rich characters, and deep factory-building and management mechanics, it offers a truly unique experience we won't soon forget.

Best cross-device app and game

Best Cross-device App: Strava: Run, Bike, Walk

Strava harmonizes our entire fitness routine across screens. We enjoyed the seamlessness it brought to logging reps hands-free on a Wear OS watch and checking weekly progress at a glance on a lock screen widget.

Best Cross-device Game: Moonlight Peaks

Whether we were tending to magical crops or wooing werewolves, Moonlight Peaks had us embracing the simple life this year. We loved catching up on the latest town gossip while we were on the go — and settling in with Google Play Games on PC or on Googlebook for longer sessions.

Best apps of 2026

Best games of 2026

Our 2026 books picks