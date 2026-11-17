Google Play unveils the best apps, games, and books of 2026
Today, we’re sharing the winners of our annual Best of Play awards — and celebrating the incredible creativity, passion, and technical polish that developers bring to our screens. Google Play is defined by the achievements of the developers and publishers who build for it. These awards are designed to put their outstanding work front and center, both on and off the store.
This year's winners showcase a major shift in how people interact with their devices, reflecting a deeper need for technology that’s both highly efficient and genuinely supportive. In apps, developers are building intelligent, ambient tools that automate daily tasks, shifting the ecosystem from demanding our attention to quietly giving us back our time. In games, studios continue to weave rich narratives into core gameplay, but at a larger scale, with optimizations that let players jump between phones, tablets, and PCs.
This digital creativity is matched by the authors and publishers behind this year's greatest books and audiobooks.
We’re grateful for the developers and publishers whose energy and ideas make technology more enjoyable for people around the world.
Read on for the full list of award winners in the U.S. You can also see all the winners on the Best of 2026 page on Play, and read about the local winners in Asia Pacific.
Best overall app and game
Best App: Notability: AI & PDF Notes
Notability is a digital notebook for learning, work, and productivity that both professionals and students will appreciate. Now natively built for Android, it turns your device into an AI-powered workspace to chat with materials, create study organizers, generate custom quizzes, and streamline workflows.
Best Game: Arknights: Endfield
From its story to its vibrant vistas, every inch of Arknights: Endfield has us hooked. With slick real-time combat, rich characters, and deep factory-building and management mechanics, it offers a truly unique experience we won't soon forget.
Best cross-device app and game
Best Cross-device App: Strava: Run, Bike, Walk
Strava harmonizes our entire fitness routine across screens. We enjoyed the seamlessness it brought to logging reps hands-free on a Wear OS watch and checking weekly progress at a glance on a lock screen widget.
Best Cross-device Game: Moonlight Peaks
Whether we were tending to magical crops or wooing werewolves, Moonlight Peaks had us embracing the simple life this year. We loved catching up on the latest town gossip while we were on the go — and settling in with Google Play Games on PC or on Googlebook for longer sessions.
Best apps of 2026
- Best for Entertainment: Qobuz: Music & Editorial
- Best Innovative App: Wispr Flow: AI Voice-to-Text
- Best for Creative Expression: ibis Paint X
- Best for Skill Building: Spark: Daily Learning Puzzles
- Best Productivity Partner: Notability: AI & PDF Notes
- Best for Sports Fans: Sofascore: Live Sports Scores
- Best Under the Radar: Riley : Emotion & Mood Tracker
- Best for Kids and Families: Superfonik: Kids Learn to Read
- Best for Watches: Pocket Casts - Podcast App
- Best for Large Screens: BandLab: Music Maker & Studio
- Best for Cars: Audible: Audiobooks & Podcasts
- Best for XR: MLB
- Top Trending: Vinted: Shop & sell pre-loved; Pocket FM: Audio Dramas; FotMob - Soccer Live Scores
Best games of 2026
- Best Multiplayer: Warframe
- Best Pick Up & Play: Subway Surfers City
- Best Indie: Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- Best Story: Sea of Stars
- Best Ongoing: Zenless Zone Zero
Our 2026 books picks
- Fiction
- Favorite fantasy: “The Everlasting” by Alix E. Harrow (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite thriller: “Anatomy of an Alibi” by Ashley Elston (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite mystery: “Heather” by Caitlin Mullen (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite romance: “Grace & Henry's Holiday Movie Marathon” by Matthew Norman (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite contemporary fiction: “Good People” by Patmeena Sabit (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite horror: “Trad Wife” by Sarah Langan (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite historical fiction: “A Far-flung Life” by M.L. Stedman (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite science fiction: “The Republic of Memory” by Mahmud El Sayed (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite graphic novel: “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” by Anaïs Flogny (ebook)
- Favorite manga: “Ichi the Witch, Vol. 1” by Osamu Nishi (ebook)
- Favorite light novel: “Frieren: Beyond Journey's End -Prelude-, Vol. 1 (novel)” by Mei Hachimoku (ebook)(audiobook)
- Nonfiction
- Favorite memoir: “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage” by Belle Burden (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite business book: “I Am Not a Robot: My Year Using AI to Do (Almost) Everything” by Joanna Stern (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite self-help: “Becoming an Artist: How to Make Art Like a Human by Embracing Failure, Discovering Your Creative Voice & Finding Joy in the Process” by Scott Christian Sava (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite nonfiction: “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family's Search for Truth” by Patrick Radden Keefe (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite cookbook: “Lebanese Baking: More Than 100 Recipes for Sweet and Savory Baked Goods” by Maureen Abood (ebook)
- Kids & Teens
- Favorite picture book: “The Great Bear” by Annie Booker (ebook)
- Favorite middle grade book: “Phoenix” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (ebook)(audiobook)
- Favorite middle grade graphic novel: “Tamia and the Memories of the Dragon” by David Braña (ebook)
- Favorite young adult fiction: “The Escape Game” by Marissa Meyer & Tamara Moss (ebook)(audiobook)