Gemini 4 Carbon was built for tasks that push the limits of a model’s intelligence, and builders are putting it to the test.

Since we rolled out Carbon more broadly last week, we've seen the community lean into the model’s ability to explore thoroughly, reason deeply, and run extended verification loops. Find five impressive projects that demonstrate Carbon's capabilities below.

Render a wind-swept meadow.

Glitter Gal (@GlitterPixely on X) coded a meadow of 52,000 wildflowers and grass blades from scratch in CUDA and C++ with Carbon, synthesizing the wind to match every gust.