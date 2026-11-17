See what 5 builders are making with Gemini 4 Carbon
Gemini 4 Carbon was built for tasks that push the limits of a model’s intelligence, and builders are putting it to the test.
Since we rolled out Carbon more broadly last week, we've seen the community lean into the model’s ability to explore thoroughly, reason deeply, and run extended verification loops. Find five impressive projects that demonstrate Carbon's capabilities below.
Render a wind-swept meadow.
Glitter Gal (@GlitterPixely on X) coded a meadow of 52,000 wildflowers and grass blades from scratch in CUDA and C++ with Carbon, synthesizing the wind to match every gust.
Create a simulation with a million moving parts.
Chubby (@kimmonismuson X) wanted to see over a million glowing particles swirl and shift like live tidal currents, using Carbon to simulate 1,048,576 particles in real time with WebGPU.
Make a glass game that shatters.
Andrew V (@AI_Andrew on X) wondered what a block-stacking game would feel like if every piece were made of fragile stained glass; Carbon simulated how the tower catches the light, rings when tapped, and shatters into shards when it falls.
Turn disorganized data into interactive tools.
Giyu_codes (@giyu_codes on X) went looking for underserved industries buried in messy public records, pairing with Carbon to turn scattered public datasets into 14 interactive tools with live 3D visuals. Explore all 14 builds in their thread.
Build a mesmerizing laboratory.
Starting from a single reference image, The Bugged Dev (@thebuggeddev on X) brought a 19th-century Parisian optics lab to life with Carbon, complete with 92 brass and glass instruments you can actually test and tune.
Developers can build with Carbon with the Gemini API paid tier in Google AI Studio and Android Studio. Google AI Ultra subscribers can try it in Google Antigravity, AI Studio, the Gemini app, and AI Mode in Search. And Gemini for business users can access it via the API or model drop down, Google Antigravity, or CodeMender.