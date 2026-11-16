Ask Maps is the biggest update to Google Maps in over a decade. Powered by the world’s freshest map and Gemini models, it answers complex, real-world questions a map couldn't before. Now, Ask Maps is expanding to 30+ countries across Europe.

With information about over 300 million places, including reviews from more than 500 million contributors, Ask Maps is personalised to you and makes it easy to turn plans into action. Try:

Asking anything about anywhere : Ask “where can I charge my phone ASAP” or “find me a public tennis court with lights for playing tonight”.

: Ask “where can I charge my phone ASAP” or “find me a public tennis court with lights for playing tonight”. Letting Ask Maps be your on-the-go companion: Create a trip itinerary, complete with “Know Before You Go” insider tips and real-time info about the weather and parking for each stop.

Create a trip itinerary, complete with “Know Before You Go” insider tips and real-time info about the weather and parking for each stop. Searching your lists in seconds: Skip scrolling through hundreds of saved places. Just ask “Which spots saved in my lists have availability for 5 in 30 minutes?”

Learn about what else you can do with Ask Maps here and here.