Navigate holiday traffic and crowds with Google Maps trends
Nothing tests your holiday cheer quite like sitting in a two-mile highway standstill. But with a little strategic timing — and a peek into Google Maps trends — you can dodge the worst traffic jams, skip the grocery store lines, and get straight to the good parts of the holiday.
Beat the holiday traffic
If you’re driving for Thanksgiving, timing is everything. Here’s when to hit the road — and when to stay put:
- Heading to Thanksgiving dinner: Roads are generally quiet on Thanksgiving Day, particularly after 12 p.m. Hit the road by early afternoon to make it on time for dinner.
- Best times for long-distance travel: Aim for before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, or before 1 p.m. and after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Better yet, depart early on Sunday or Monday to avoid heavy congestion.
- Worst times to travel: Avoid leaving between noon and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, or 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Watch out for the Friday before Thanksgiving as well — traffic peaks between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Black Friday driving: Expect the heaviest traffic between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Returning home: Start your trip back before noon or after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Dodge the crowds
Between holiday prep and entertaining, places around town can get packed. Here are the best times to tackle your errands and skip the lines:
- Grocery stores: Crowds peak the weekend before Thanksgiving at around 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For shorter lines, shop before 4 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday.
- Bakeries: Avoid the rush at 11 a.m. Saturday before Thanksgiving. Instead, visit before noon Monday through Wednesday.
- Movie theaters: The busiest showtimes fall around 7 p.m. on the Saturdays before and after Thanksgiving. Head to a movie before 5 p.m. on Black Friday for a quieter trip.
Hit up top holiday spots
These are some of the highly-rated destinations that see the biggest spikes in interest across the country this time of year:
- Christmas In The Park, San Jose, CA
- Louisville Mega Cavern, Louisville, KY
- Wollman Rink, New York, NY
- Vitruvian Park, Dallas, TX
- Rockefeller Center, New York, NY
Need more holiday help? See how our latest updates to Ask Maps can help you plan the perfect itinerary, conquer holiday appointments, and more. Wherever your holiday plans take you, Google Maps is here to help you get there with less stress.