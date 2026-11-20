Tackling your to-do list just got a little easier. In the U.S., we’re rolling out new Connected Apps through Search and the Gemini app to help with your grocery runs, including Albertsons, Safeway, Shaw’s, and Target.

Whether you’re preparing appetizers for your holiday party or need groceries for Thanksgiving, these new Connected Apps can help you build your order and check out with ease. Powered by the Universal Commerce Protocol, these apps can help you get more done this holiday season.

The end of the year is also a great time to get your finances in order. Experian is already live on the Gemini app, and now we’re rolling it out to Search with the ability to help U.S. users check their credit rating and shop for a personal loan. U.S. users can also turn to H&R Block to calculate their taxes and estimate their refunds right from Search.

In the coming weeks, you’ll also be able to link your accounts to Angi and Thumbtack in Search, streamlining your hunt for local pros who can fix that leaky faucet or put up last-minute decorations before your guests arrive.