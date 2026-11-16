4 ways Search can help with your holiday plans
Preparing a family feast, setting a festive scene, or making travel plans can quickly crowd your calendar. If you’re looking to simplify your holiday prep, Search is ready to handle the heavy lifting. Here are four ways Search can help tackle your seasonal to-do list.
Rescue kitchen mishaps in real time with Search Live
Imagine you're making a chocolate ganache for your holiday party, and instead of a glossy glaze, you’re staring at a curdled mess. To get help in the moment, tap the Live icon in the Google app (available on Android and iOS), turn on your video, and point your camera at the mixing bowl. You can then use your voice to ask Search if the chocolate is salvageable and get instructions for an easy fix, along with links to explore further.
Recreate holiday decor with Lens in Search
When you spot holiday decor inspiration, like an eye-catching tablescape at a local restaurant or a festive design online, Lens helps you bring the look home. Open the Google app, tap the Lens camera icon in the Search bar, and snap a photo or upload a screenshot (on Android, you can also use Circle to Search). Then ask, “help me find the pieces to recreate this tablescape for my holiday party next weekend.”
Search breaks down the scene into individual elements and shows you shoppable links and local in-stock options, so you can easily put the look together yourself.
Book your holiday getaway with AI Mode in Search
If you'd rather travel (or book a staycation) for the holidays, AI Mode in Search can map out your trip and take care of reservations. To find a place to stay, describe your destination, dates, and preferences — like a cozy fireplace or boutique vibe.
You’ll get a visual list of options to compare amenities, guest reviews, and photos. When you're ready to reserve your room, you can click out to book directly with travel partners — or, if you see “Continue on Google,” complete your hotel reservation right in AI Mode using Google Pay. 1
Once your room is set, you can lock in dinner plans without switching apps. Just tell AI Mode what you're craving, along with party size and preferred time. Search pulls together available tables that match your criteria, so you can quickly complete the booking. 2
Find holiday event tickets and track sold-out shows
Want to round out your holiday evening with a show? Just like booking dinner, you can use AI Mode in Search to find and compare event tickets. Describe what you want to see, along with your budget and dates, and Search pulls together options across ticketing partners so you can reserve seats in a few taps.
If a performance is sold out — or tickets haven't officially gone on sale yet — skip manually refreshing websites. Instead, put Search’s info monitoring capabilities to work and get the latest updates right when they’re available. Just set up a task, like: “keep me updated as soon as any NYC opera shows release their under 40 discounted tickets.”
Search will track ticket drops and price changes behind the scenes. The moment new tickets are announced, you’ll receive a notification from the Google app so you can grab your seats before they sell out.
No matter how you celebrate this year, we hope Search helps take a few things off your plate, leaving you more time to enjoy the magic with family and friends.