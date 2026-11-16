Book your holiday getaway with AI Mode in Search

If you'd rather travel (or book a staycation) for the holidays, AI Mode in Search can map out your trip and take care of reservations. To find a place to stay, describe your destination, dates, and preferences — like a cozy fireplace or boutique vibe.

You’ll get a visual list of options to compare amenities, guest reviews, and photos. When you're ready to reserve your room, you can click out to book directly with travel partners — or, if you see “Continue on Google,” complete your hotel reservation right in AI Mode using Google Pay.

Once your room is set, you can lock in dinner plans without switching apps. Just tell AI Mode what you're craving, along with party size and preferred time. Search pulls together available tables that match your criteria, so you can quickly complete the booking.

Find holiday event tickets and track sold-out shows

Want to round out your holiday evening with a show? Just like booking dinner, you can use AI Mode in Search to find and compare event tickets. Describe what you want to see, along with your budget and dates, and Search pulls together options across ticketing partners so you can reserve seats in a few taps.

If a performance is sold out — or tickets haven't officially gone on sale yet — skip manually refreshing websites. Instead, put Search’s info monitoring capabilities to work and get the latest updates right when they’re available. Just set up a task, like: “keep me updated as soon as any NYC opera shows release their under 40 discounted tickets.”

Search will track ticket drops and price changes behind the scenes. The moment new tickets are announced, you’ll receive a notification from the Google app so you can grab your seats before they sell out.